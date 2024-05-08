Napkin which helped bring 13-year-old Messi to Barcelona up for auction

The napkin which helped bring Lionel Messi to Barcelona more than 20 years ago is up for auction.

The unusual document, which has become something of a legend in the world of football, is being offered at Bonhams in an online auction until May 17 on behalf of Argentine agent Horacio Gaggioli, with a starting price of £300,000.

Messi had been on trial with Barcelona in September 2000 as a 13-year-old but by December his father Jorge had reportedly become frustrated by the club’s lack of commitment to his son.

The napkin is on display at Bonhams in London throughout the auction (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The La Liga club’s sporting director Carles Rexach made the decisive move, pulling out a 16.5cm by 16.5cm napkin at the Pompeia tennis club in the company of Josep Minguella, transfer adviser to the club, and Gaggioli, the Argentine agent who brought Messi to their attention.

Rexach wrote upon the napkin: “In Barcelona, on 14 December 2000 and the presence of Messrs Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona’s sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon.”

The napkin was signed by Rexach, Minguella and Gaggioli. That night, Barcelona president Joan Gaspart confirmed the agreement.

Messi scored 672 goals for Barcelona and helped them win a string of titles (Mike Egerton/PA)

Messi went on to score 672 goals for the club, winning four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles.

Ian Ehling, head of fine books and manuscripts at Bonhams New York, said: “This is one of the most thrilling items I have ever handled.

“Yes, it’s a paper napkin, but it’s the famous napkin that was at the inception of Lionel Messi’s career.

The starting price for the napkin is £300,000 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It changed the life of Messi, the future of FC Barcelona, and was instrumental in giving some of the most glorious moments of football to billions of fans around the globe.”

Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, has eight Ballon d’Or awards to his name, and won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

To find out more, visit www.bonhams.com/auction/30164/the-famous-napkin.