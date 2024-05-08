Harry marks Invictus Games milestone with thanksgiving service

The Duke of Sussex celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games with family, friends and veterans – as the King hosted a garden party.

Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales and a mentor who supported him after her death, along with hundreds from the “Invictus family”.

The St Paul’s Cathedral service to recognise the Paralympic-style competition the royal founded began as a few miles away Charles met guests at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.

The monarch and his son have not met during Harry’s brief UK visit due to the King’s “full programme” said Harry’s spokesman in a statement.

The Duke of Sussex arrives for a service of thanksgiving to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games (Yui Mok/PA)

There have been reports of issues of trust but the statement had a conciliatory tone and mentioned how the duke hoped to “see him soon”.

Among the guests for the service were Diana’s siblings Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer, and former army officer Mark Dyer, who acted as the duke’s mentor, playing the role of a supportive big brother figure for Harry after the princess’s death.

Crowds had gathered around crash barriers to see the duke’s car pull up, and there was a large number of journalists, photographers, and cameramen covering his every move.

Harry acknowledge them with a wave as he strode up St Paul’s steps and was warmly greeted warmly greeted by the Dean of St Paul’s, the Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett.