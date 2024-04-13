Australian PM praises ‘hero’ officer who killed Sydney knife attacker

A female police officer who shot dead the knife attacker who killed six people and injured several others in a Sydney shopping centre has been hailed a hero who saved lives.

The New South Wales Police officer was one of dozens who responded to a stabbing spree at around 3.30pm on Saturday in the Westfield Bondi Junction centre.

But she appeared to be on her own as she fired after being confronted by the knifeman who lunged at her, police said.

The unnamed officer then tried to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived by carrying out CPR, but he could not be revived.

Images on social media show the officer crouched over the body of the attacker as blood pools around his head, while another clip shows the officer trying to resuscitate a victim lying motionless inside the shopping centre.

A shopper, who was not named, described the officer’s actions to Australia’s ABC News: “He just started floating towards us and all I heard was ‘put it down’ and then she shot him.

“But we were in no doubt, if she didn’t shoot him, he would have kept going. He was on the rampage.

“Then she walked over and gave him CPR. He had a big blade on him – she chucked the knife away.

“He looked like he was on a killing spree.”

Anthony Albanese (Leon Neal/PA)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “The bravery of the police officer… she entered the proceedings that were taking place, obviously very dangerous, by herself. She is certainly a hero.

“There is no doubt that she saved lives through her action and it is a reminder that those people who wear uniform are people who rush to danger, not away from it, and I give thanks to every one of them for the actions that they have taken up to now and the actions that they will take over the next coming days, which will be a difficult period as well.”

Footage and photos circulated on social media showing the inside of the shopping centre during the attack, including one dramatic clip showing a man on an escalator, brandishing a bollard at the attacker who is holding a large knife.

Other videos show people running through the shopping centre as an alarm rings and later footage shows police cars lining the road outside.