Express & Star
Close

In Pictures: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at Aintree

Day two of the Grand National Festival on Merseyside saw colourful costumes and elaborate headwear.

Published
Last updated
Randox Grand National 2024 â Ladies Day â Aintree Racecourse

Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday.

On a breezy day in Liverpool, revellers began arriving early, dressed in summery frocks and high-heeled sandals.

Many sported wide-brimmed hats or elegant fascinators.

Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Fabric flowers adorned this racegoer’s headwear (Peter Byrne/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Bold colours were the order of the day for many visitors (Mike Egerton/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Racegoers enjoyed a sunny start to the day (Peter Byrne/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
High heels and smart dresses were on view for Ladies Day (Peter Byrne/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Breezy conditions in Liverpool proved a challenge for some (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ladies Day at Aintree is always a sell-out with punters dressed up to the nines looking forward to a packed racecard.

Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Ladies Day pulled in the crowds from early in the morning (Peter Byrne/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Racegoers made sure to put on the style for Ladies Day (Mike Egerton/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
It was not only the women who were dressed in style for Ladies Day (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Flowery outfits proved popular this year (Peter Byrne/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Racegoers Viv Jenner (left) and Rachel Oates on day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival (Peter Byrne/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
A racegoer makes their mark at Aintree Racecourse (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
A bright purple tie and diamante detail put a stylish twist on one outfit (Peter Byrne/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
There was plenty of stylish headwear on show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
A large bow added to the style for this racegoer (Peter Byrne/PA)
Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Racegoers ready to enjoy day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular