Express & Star
Close

Ted Baker: Locations of 15 stores set for closure

It will shut the first 11 stores by the end of next week, administrators said.

Published
Ted Baker shop sign

Administrators for Ted Baker’s stricken UK retail business have announced plans to shut 15 shops.

Almost 250 jobs are set to be axed as a result of the closures and cuts to the fashion brand’s head office.

The administrators said 11 Ted Baker stores will be shut by April 19.

Ted Baker clothing brand
Eleven Ted Baker stores will be shut by April 19 (Alamy/PA)

This will affect the following stores:
Birmingham Bullring
Bristol
Bromley
Cambridge
Exeter
Leeds
Liverpool One
London Bridge
Milton Keynes
Nottingham
Oxford

Ted Baker clothing store
Almost 250 jobs are set to be axed (Alamy/PA)

The administrators also revealed four further stores will close after landlords served notice on the sites prior to the insolvency.

This will affect the following stores:
Bicester
London Brompton Road
London Floral Street
Manchester Trafford

These stores will shut “in the coming weeks” and result in another 100 job losses.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular