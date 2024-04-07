‘Hardest Geezer’ makes history as first person to run full length of Africa

A man from West Sussex has become the first person to run the full length of Africa after he crossed the finish line in Tunisia.

Russ Cook, from Worthing, spent 352 days taking on the mammoth challenge which has seen him cover more than 16,000km, take over 19 million steps and pass through 16 countries while raising money for charity.

Mr Cook, nicknamed Hardest Geezer, arrived in Ras Angela, Tunisia’s most northerly point, at around 4.40pm on Sunday and was greeted with shouts and cheers from those who had flown out to meet him.

Speaking to Sky News at the finish line, the 27-year-old endurance athlete said: “I’m pretty tired.”

Mr Cook set off from South Africa’s most southerly point on April 22 2023, and faced visa complications, health scares and an armed robbery in his bid to become the first person to run the length of the continent.