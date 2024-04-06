Girl, three, rescued after falling into lake

A three year-old child has been rescued after falling into a lake, Merseyside Police have said.

The girl got into trouble in the water in Thatto Heath on Saturday after she managed to get out of a nearby house.

Officers rescued her from the lake near to Shirebrook Close at about 2.22pm and gave her CPR.

Paramedics and the air ambulance then arrived at the scene.

Officers had been alerted by a report at 2.11pm that the little girl was not in the house.

A force spokesman said she has been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and her family are with her.