The Indian In The Cupboard author Lynne Reid Banks dies aged 94

British author Lynne Reid Banks has died at the age of 94, her literary agent has said.

The novelist, known for writing books including children’s story, The Indian In The Cupboard, died of cancer “peacefully with her family around her” on Thursday afternoon, her agent James Wills told the PA news agency.

Her son Gillon Stephenson said that she “leaves a massive legacy of wonderful work” and added that everyday he “receives messages from people saying what a difference she has made”.

The author was born in Barnes, West London, in 1929 and was evacuated with her mother and cousin, Christopher, in 1940 during World War Two to Saskatoon in the Canadian prairies for five years.

She wrote many children’s stories including The Red Red Dragon, Tiger Tiger, Angela And Diabola and picture book, The Spice Rack.

The first book from her The Indian In The Cupboard series was released in 1980 and the fantasy story, about a boy whose toy has magically come to life, was turned into a film in 1995 starring actor and comedian, Steve Coogan.