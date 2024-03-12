What the papers say – March 12

The continuing fallout from the edited royal family picture features heavily on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspaper.

The Daily Mirror, Metro and The Sun all focus on the Princess of Wales’s admission she edited the picture of her and her children before it was released on Mother’s Day.

The Daily Star and Daily Mail also concentrate on her admission and the ensuing “PR disaster”.

Rishi Sunak’s pledge to build new gas power stations to ensure a consistent energy supply leads The Daily Telegraph.

The Times concentrates on Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party’s hopes that he will rally the same voter pool that ushered in the Tories in 2019.

The Guardian turns its attention to the biggest donor to the Tory party and his comments about Labour MP Diane Abbott.

The i looks at the British ISA tax policy announced last week, which has been pushed back until after the general election – meaning it may never happen at all.

Messaging app Telegram features on the front of the Financial Times as the Dubai-based tech firm nears market listing.