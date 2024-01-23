Four jailed for at least 38 years over ‘horrific’ double murder

Four men have been jailed for at least 38 years for murdering two rappers who were stabbed and shot in a “horrific” gang-related revenge attack.

The gang stormed into a house in Ilford, east London, armed with four guns and knives and killed Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 31.

Some 45 shots were fired and Mr Sheikh was “butchered” during the midnight raid on October 25 2022.

A third man, Khalid Khalid, was shot through the head but survived along with two more men who ran or hid.

The murders were orchestrated by Zain Mirza in revenge for the killing of his brother in 2019.

Chibuike Ohanweh, 21, Ayaanle Adan, 20, Mahad Gouled, 22, carried out the carnage, with Mirza nearby.

Following a trial, they were all found guilty of double murder, two charges of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice.

On Tuesday, Judge Mark Lucraft KC sentenced them to life with a minimum term of 38 years.

He told them: “I’m entirely satisfied that the events were the culmination of a carefully planned retaliation attack for the killing of Mohammed Usman Mirza.

“You were each involved in planning and carrying out this horrific attack.”

Ohanweh, from Romford, Adan, from Barking, Gouled, from Enfield, and Mirza, of Newham, were also handed life sentences for the attempted murders and six years for perverting the course of justice to run concurrently.

A fifth defendant, Zakarie Mohamad, 19, of Kensington, was sentenced to four years in a young offenders institute after he pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.