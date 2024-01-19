What the papers say – January 19

The lead stories for Friday cover various topics, with a number of political pieces making the front page.

The Daily Express and the Financial Times both say Jeremy Hunt has signalled significant tax cuts are on the way for Britons, coming in a matter of weeks.

The Daily Mail splashes with Rishi Sunak’s warning to the House of Lords over his Rwanda asylum legislation.

The i runs with the Department for Business ordering a second inquiry into the Post Office scandal, as more former postmasters come forward calling for justice.

The Metro leads with the latest advice from the NHS as the UK cold snap continues.

The Daily Mirror leads with a piece on the NHS dental crisis, with more than 100,000 children admitted to hospital with rotten teeth.

The Guardian looks to international politics for its lead, with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu telling the US he opposes any establishment of a Palestinian state once the war in Gaza comes to an end.

The Daily Telegraph warns that Vladimir Putin’s uptick in military spending points to a war with the Kremlin in the next two decades.

The Times says unruly pupils are causing staff to lock themselves inside classrooms at lunchtime due to dangerous behaviour.

The Sun reports a “doting” Prince of Wales has been seen looking concerned as the Princess of Wales recovers from surgery.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads with words from the Pope, who has dubbed sexual relations “a gift from God”.