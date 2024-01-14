Five people dead after attempting English Channel crossing

A fifth migrant has been confirmed to have died in an attempt to cross the English Channel from France early on Sunday, French maritime authorities said.

On Sunday morning, ministers had been informed that several people died trying to launch from French waters, the PA news agency understands.

The incident happened near Wimereux at around 2am, triggering a major emergency response as 32 people were rescued and taken to Calais, while two people were in a critical condition, French authorities said.

French media said the migrants got into difficulty while trying to board the boat in darkness and cold temperatures.

France’s Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said several “castaways” attempted to reach the beach before rescue teams discovered six unconscious people in the water and on the rocks along the coast.

Two others were found in a state of emergency, with one rushed to hospital and another receiving treatment at the scene for severe hypothermia, it said.

The prefecture said a rescue helicopter remained on “high alert”, adding that conditions in the Channel were “particularly dangerous”.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme the deaths are ‘heartbreaking’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said the “heartbreaking” deaths showed “we’ve got to stop the boats”.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, he said: “You can only think about what an appalling end it would be, and the cold waters of the Channel in the middle of the night. It breaks my heart to hear about it.

“But it just shows we’ve got to stop the boats, we’ve got to stop this illegal trade in human beings.”

The former prime minister argued that the solution is forcibly removing unauthorised arrivals to Rwanda, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Bill to get the stalled policy up and running returning to the Commons for crunch votes this week.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer agreed that the boats need to be stopped but disputed the Government’s plans to send unauthorised arrivals to Rwanda (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the incident as a “tragic loss of life” but disputed the solution, saying on the same programme: “I absolutely agree that we need to stop these Channel crossings.

“They are dangerous, we have lost control of our borders, and we need to do something to stop the boats.

“Now, I think the starting place for that is to go after the criminal gangs that are running this vile trade.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

The UK Coastguard could not comment because the incident took place in French territorial waters.