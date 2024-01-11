Death of couple treated as murder-suicide

A couple found dead in their home died in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police Scotland said the death of Alison McLaughlin, 53, is being treated as murder while the death of her 57-year-old husband Neil was not suspicious.

The force said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, following extensive inquiries.

Officers went to their home on Banff Road, Greenock, Inverclyde, at around 5.05pm on January 5 following a report of concern for the people inside.

The couple’s bodies were discovered at the scene.

Detective Inspector Gordon Smith said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of both Alison and Neil. They have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we carried out our investigation.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”