Paddington train services disrupted for third day in a row

Train services at the UK’s second busiest station have been disrupted for the third day in a row after another infrastructure failure on a route beset by problems.

Many Great Western Railway (GWR) and Elizabeth line services to and from Paddington are being cancelled or delayed because of a broken rail between the west London station and Reading, Berkshire.

Disruption is expected to continue throughout Tuesday as fewer trains than normal are able to run on some lines.

Network Rail, which is responsible for Britain’s rail infrastructure, was approached for a comment.

The Great Western Main Line – which runs to and from Paddington – has suffered many problems in recent months.

On Sunday, damage to the overhead electric wires caused disruption.

A day later, speed restrictions were imposed due to a broken rail crossing, which is used to transfer trains from one line to another.

Thousands of passengers were stranded on trains for several hours on December 7 because of a problem with overhead wires.

Four damaged rails were discovered within eight days in November.

An investigation into the performance of the route was launched by the Office of Rail and Road in the same month.