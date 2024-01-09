Labour mulls Osborne-style VAT rules to force wealthy to pay private school tax

Labour could draw on changes to VAT introduced by former Tory chancellor George Osborne in order to block wealthy parents from dodging its planned tax on private schools, the shadow education secretary has signalled.

Bridget Phillipson said the party would ensure new legislation leaves no loopholes for people to avoid paying the money if it wins the general election this year.

Education leaders have suggested that parents could sidestep some extra costs from Labour’s plan to abolish tax exemption for private schools by paying for years of schooling in advance.

In a speech at the Centre for Social Justice, Ms Phillipson said: “We would make sure that the legislation is drawn in such a way to ensure that avoidance can’t take place.

“There is precedent for that.

“Back in 2010, George Osborne, when he made VAT changes, did something very similar.

“So we’re clear there was precedent when the legislation was drawn in such a way that it is effective in raising the money that we need to invest in our state schools.”

After he raised the standard rate of VAT to 20% from 17.5% in 2010, former chancellor Mr Osborne introduced “anti-forestalling provisions” aimed at preventing people applying the lower rate for goods and services to pre-payments.

It would in theory mean that VAT would still apply to payments made before Labour abolished the tax exemption if the payments were made for schooling that takes place while the policy is in place.

Elsewhere, Ms Phillipson set out a raft of proposals aimed at addressing what she described as “terrifying” levels of persistent school absence across England.

Labour would keep using fines to tackle school absences if it wins the next election but penalties “can never be the answer alone”, she said.

Winchester College in Hampshire (Chris Ison/PA)

She described parents allowing children to skip lessons without good reason as a “mark of disrespect” to teachers as she outlined the party’s plans to boost attendance.

A new number, similar to the NHS number, would be introduced to hold children’s records across different services, for example social care and education, together, Ms Phillipson has said.

The party would also introduce a national register of children who are not in school and use artificial intelligence (AI) to spot absence trends to improve coordination between education, social care and the wider services that support families.

More than a fifth of pupils missed 10% or more of school sessions in autumn and spring terms 2022/23, according to latest figures.

George Osborne during his days as chancellor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Phillipson attacked the Tories’ pandemic-era record on education in her speech, and said schools should be the “last to close and the first to open” if a similar national crisis hit under Labour.

“When the government first reopened schools for most of our children, the pubs had already been open for weeks,” she said.

“That was entirely the wrong way around.

“And I tell you today, that if I’m secretary of state for education, if and when such a national crisis comes again, school should be the last to close and the first to open.”

Seeking to draw dividing lines between the Tory Government and Labour ahead of a general election this year, she said the Conservative Party’s “mask slips” and its true priorities become clear when it is challenged on private education.

“It isn’t Winchester where half the children failed to turn up at least one day a fortnight,” she said, referencing the school where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was educated.

“It isn’t Charterhouse, it isn’t Eton, it isn’t Rugby.”

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The shadow minister also praised former Tory education secretary and current Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove for his approach to schools, saying he brought a sense of “energy and drive and determination” to the role.

“What Michael Gove brought to education, for all of our disagreements about many of the approaches that he took, was a sense of energy and drive and determination about education being central to national life,” she said.

“What we’ve seen in recent years with this merry-go-round of education secretaries I’ve had five in my time as shadow education secretary is a lack of priority being given to education.”

On Monday, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said tackling attendance was her “priority” as the Department for Education launched a national drive to tackle persistent absence.

It came after a poll conducted for the CSJ think tank suggested that almost three in 10 (28%) parents believe it is not essential for children to attend school every day.