Kate celebrates 42nd birthday as royal family share behind-the-scenes photo

The royal family have wished the Princess of Wales a happy 42nd birthday, posting a new behind-the-scenes photo of Kate on the King’s coronation day.

Kate, wearing her deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet and silver bullion, and crystal and silver thread work leaf embroidery headpiece, is pictured smiling at her newly crowned father-in-law, Charles.

The scene, taken inside Buckingham Palace after the coronation, also features the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh laughing and celebrating with the King, who is wearing the Imperial State Crown, after the historic ceremony.

The image was taken by Chris Jackson of Getty Images.

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton was born to Carole and Michael Middleton on January 9 1982, and grew up in Berkshire with siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton.

She met and began dating Prince William, now the Prince of Wales, at St Andrews University, and married him in Westminster Abbey in 2011, becoming the Duchess of Cambridge and also a future Queen.

The Princess of Wales during a family portage session at the Orchards Centre in Milton Regis, Sittingbourne, Kent (Paul Grover/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

Just over a year into her new role as the Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate has channelled her energy into her Shaping Us campaign, which aims to highlight and promote the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.

Kensington Palace released a childhood photo from the Middleton family album last month of Kate as a chubby-cheeked toddler, with her brown hair in a bob, sitting at the table at Christmas in 1983.

The image was used to celebrate the Shaping Us initiative ahead of Kate’s Together At Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey.

Mother-of-three Kate missed out on a trip to Singapore with William last autumn for the Earthshot Prize awards, staying at home with 10-year-old son Prince George.

George was facing his first set of major exams to decide which school he will attend when he turns 13.

Eton and Marlborough College are expected to be among the contenders.

The Wales family on Christmas Day with Mia Tindall (far right)(Joe Giddens/PA)

There was no major joint official overseas tour for the Waleses in 2023, with William and Kate taking a back seat to allow the King and Queen to embark on their inaugural travels.

But the prince and princess are reported to be planning to travel to Italy this spring.