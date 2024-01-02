Man charged with attempted murder of female police officers appears in court

A man charged with attempted murder after two female police officers were attacked has appeared in court.

Police were called to Hull Grove, Harlow, just after 5.45pm on Friday where they engaged with a man making threats while armed with a knife, Essex Police said.

One officer was admitted to hospital after suffering a wound to her head but has since been discharged, Essex Police said, while a second officer did not need hospital treatment.

Declan Diedrick, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one of possession of a knife.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Monday, where he spoke only to confirm his name before being remanded into custody, the force said.

Diedrick is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday January 3.

Both women are said to be receiving support from peers and senior officers.

Diedrick was taken to hospital for treatment before being questioned by officers from Harlow CID.