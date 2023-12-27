Gwyneth Paltrow and Hugh Jackman join tributes to chef Bill Granger

Hollywood stars have joined figures from the food world in paying tribute to chef Bill Granger, who has died aged 54.

The restaurateur, chef and food writer “died peacefully in hospital” in London on Christmas Day, according to a statement from his family.

Fellow Australian Hugh Jackman made a joint statement with his former partner Deborah-Lee Furness, saying on Instagram: “We are devastated to hear the news of Bill’s passing. His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring.”

Jackman’s fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow also replied to the Granger family’s online statement.

“Oh my goodness, this is so heartbreaking! Love to you all,” she wrote.

Actor Richard E Grant shared a row of heartbreak emojis while Australian singer and actor Jason Donovan dubbed Granger a “ray of Aussie sunshine”.

The Granger family released a statement on Tuesday, saying: “It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December at the age of 54.

“A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London.

“Born in Melbourne, Australia, Bill was a self-taught cook who became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning over 30 years.”

It added: “He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given.”

Nigella Lawson said she was “heartbroken” in a response to the post while fellow TV chef Jamie Oliver called the news “heart-breaking”.

He said: “This is devastating news; I’m so sad to hear this, what a guy he was… a wonderful human, kind, calm soul….

“I admired everything he represented in food; I remember the first time I met him many moons ago. He couldn’t have been nicer, and his food was so good.”

Australian MasterChef host Matt Preston called the chef a “genuinely lovely bloke and an inspiration” and praised his work in shaping “the image of modern Australian food worldwide”.

Granger presented a number of cooking shows and appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia.

The Melbourne-born cook opened his first restaurant, bills, in Sydney suburb Darlinghurst in 1993 and his first London location, Granger & Co, in Notting Hill in 2011. He had restaurants in Seoul and Tokyo and also authored a number of cookbooks.