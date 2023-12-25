Express & Star
Christmas swimmers enjoy milder conditions

Outsoor swims took place on the Serpentine in Hyde Park and in the North Sea at Tynemouth, North Tyneside

Published
Christmas Day swim 2023

People across the country enjoyed milder conditions as they went swimming outdoors to kick off their Christmas Day celebrations.

Some members of the Serpentine Swimming Club who took part in the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas Day at the Serpentine, in Hyde Park, central London, wore Santa hats for their festive dip.

Christmas Day swim 2023
The conditions in London this year were milder than on previous occasions (Lucy North/PA)

The race is believed to be the world’s oldest continuously contested swimming competition, having been run since 1864.

It has been associated with the author JM Barrie since 1903 when he donated the Peter Pan Cup.

The air temperature in London was a mild 12C, meaning the swimmers faced less of a chill than in previous years.

Christmas Day swim 2023
Swimmers pose for a photo as they take part in the Christmas Day swim at Tynemouth, North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Meanwhile, in Tynemouth, North Tyneside, smaller groups took to the North Sea for a bracing swim.

The sea was calm and around 6C, slightly cooler than the air temperature on the North East coast on Christmas Day.

