Thousands heading for festive dip will swim in sewage-dumped waters Lib Dems say

Thousands of Britons heading for a festive dip will be swimming in sewage-dumped waters, the Lib Dems have said, as they called for a ban on dumping in swimming areas.

Across the country, swimmers flock to beaches and lakes on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Of 32 event locations analysed by the Liberal Democrats, there were almost 1,000 sewage spills last year.

In Saundersfoot, South Wales, where a New Year’s Day swim is set to take place, more than a thousand hours of sewage has been pumped into the water.

Meanwhile, those heading to Cirencester for a Boxing Day charity paddle will wade through waters which have suffered from 67 sewage discharges lasting a total of 405 hours last year.

Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said there needs to be a ban on sewage dumping in swimming areas (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images)

In total, 4,574 hours worth of sewage was spilled on beach fronts where festive swimmers are expected to visit this year, according to the Liberal Democrats.

Former party leader Tim Farron said there “needs to be a ban on sewage dumping in swimming areas”.

The MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale added: “The freezing cold water should be the only thing swimmers worry about, not sewage floating by them.”

A Surfers Against Sewage report found there were 1,924 cases of people getting sick due to suspected sewage pollution over the last year, nearly triple the number of cases reported in the previous year.

Earlier this month, Mr Farron tabled an amendment to the Victims And Prisoners Bill for a new sewage illness compensation scheme but this was defeated.

Mr Farron, the Party’s environment spokesperson, said: “This is a real Christmas stink for so many hoping to enjoy their traditional festive swim. The freezing cold water should be the only thing swimmers worry about, not sewage floating by them.

“It’s disgusting that our coastlines and lakes have been polluted by this foul habit. There needs to be a ban on sewage discharges in swimming areas. When will Conservative ministers finally clamp down on profiteering water firms who are destroying our environment?

“It was shocking to see Conservative MPs block plans to compensate swimmers made sick by sewage. Not only are they letting them pump sewage into waterways, but they are also content for swimmers to get sick.”

Coastal swims in areas from Eastbourne, Sussex, to St Ives, Cornwall, have been struck by a year of sewage discharges.

In Brighton, a festive swimming event takes place where Southern Water does not monitor sewage, leaving swimmers oblivious to the water quality.

In 2021 outdoor swimmers in Oxfordshire were forced to cancel their Boxing Day river dip after Thames Water company announced a sewage discharge on Christmas Day.