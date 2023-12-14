Queen cuts cake with sword as she celebrates charity’s 25th birthday

The Queen cut a cake celebrating the 25th anniversary of a “fantastic” homeless charity in style – with the aid of a sword.

Camilla deftly wielded the weapon leant by the Lord Lieutenant of Bristol as she marked the milestone of Emmaus Bristol, which works to provide accommodation and meaningful work for rough sleepers.

During her visit, the Queen, royal patron of Emmaus UK, got into the Christmas spirit by buying a donated festive plate in the charity’s shop and pulling a cracker with fellow patron Sir Terry Waite.

The Queen, who is royal patron of Emmaus UK, toured Emmaus Bristol on Thursday (Ben Birchall/PA)

She quipped “not a very elegant slice” as she pulled the long sword through the Victoria sponge smothered in icing, adding “it’s not the easiest (to cut)”.

Peaches Golding, Lord Lieutenant of Bristol, took her sword back from the Queen and later revealed she had used it for the same purpose when celebrating her birthday on Wednesday.

Ms Golding, who is the monarch’s official representative in Bristol, said: “It’s the most enjoyable, greatest privilege serving the King, it’s just fabulous.”

She added with a laugh: “Of course I cut cakes, yesterday was my 70th birthday and I cut cakes with my sword.”

Camilla pulled a Christmas cracker with Emmaus UK patron Sir Terry Waite during her visit (Ben Birchall/PA)

Since 2006 the Queen has been the figurehead of Emmaus UK, an international organisation founded in France in 1949 by Abbe Pierre, a Catholic priest, MP and former member of the French Resistance, who worked to provide homes for those living on the streets of Paris.

Emmaus UK has 30 communities across the country where the homeless – known as “companions” – are provided with accommodation, support and offered work in a social enterprise which helps rebuild confidence and self-esteem.

Speaking to David Watkinson, 66, who spent almost four years as a companion after living rough in a tent, Camilla said about Emmaus “well it’s such a fantastic organisation”.

Mr Watkinson said about the charity: “It gives you your self-esteem back, with me it gave me a reason to get up in the morning. When I was in the tent I didn’t care if I was up or not – Emmaus gave me a reason to go on.”

The Queen bought a plate from Xanne Carey during her tour (Ben Birchall/PA)

Camilla toured Emmaus Bristol, visiting a workshop where donated items such as furniture and electrical goods are refurbished before being sold, chatting to companions working on stools before touring the charity’s shop where a £4 plate decorated with a Christmas tree caught her eye.

She produced a £10 note and waited a few moments for her change from Xanne Carey, head of Emmaus Bristol’s social enterprises – retail spaces, house clearance, eco-holiday pods and online shop.

Ms Carey said: “Selling to the Queen was an amazing thing to do, I never thought when I started seven years ago I would be serving the Queen.”

Camilla chatted to trustees, volunteers and companions from Emmaus Bristol in a showroom selling sofas and beds and one former homeless man broke down as he told the Queen about his experiences.

Camilla chatted to trustees, volunteers and companions during her visit (Ben Birchall/PA)

Luke McCreery, chair of trustees at Emmaus Bristol, said: “I think the next couple of years will be tough in the current climate – the cost-of-living increases, a drop in volunteers and we’re also seeing a drop in donations.

“But I think if we can, and we will with the team here, make it through the next couple of years then we’ll look to expand and get more properties.”

There was an exchange of presents before the Queen left, as she donated a large bag of chocolates, while the charity presented her with dog bowls for her two pet Jack Russell terriers, Beth and Bluebell.