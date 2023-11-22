Scotland’s only oil refinery to cease operations by 2025

Scotland’s sole oil refinery is to cease operations in 2025, its owners have announced.

Petroineos, which owns the plant at Grangemouth, said it will become a fuel import terminal.

The company said in a statement: “The timescale for any operational change has not yet been determined but the work will take around 18 months to complete and the refinery is therefore expected to continue operating until spring 2025.”

The firm said around 500 workers are employed at the site and a number of employees will remain following the move to an import-only terminal.

Unite’s Sharon Graham said the announcement ‘raises concerns for the livelihoods of our members’ at the refinery (PA)

Franck Demay, chief executive at Petroineos Refining, said: “This does not change anything for our operation today, where it is business-as-usual at the Grangemouth refinery.

“We currently anticipate continuing refinery operations until spring 2025.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This proposal clearly raises concerns for the livelihoods of our members but also poses major questions over energy supply and security going forward.

“Unite will leave no stone unturned in the fight for jobs and will hold politicians to account for their actions.”