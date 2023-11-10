Two charged after Rochdale cenotaph daubed with ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti

Two teenagers have been charged after a cenotaph was daubed with the words “Free Palestine”.

The memorial in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, was targeted on Tuesday, with the slogan sprayed in red paint on the front of the cenotaph, yards from the police station in the town centre.

The incident prompted widespread condemnation and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) stationed guards at the site, which was treated as a crime scene.

On Friday, GMP said two males have been charged with racially aggravated criminal damage, with one also accused of theft.

The force said neither could be legally identified due to their ages and both had been released on bail.

GMP declined to give the ages of the defendants.

It is understood a court date has yet to be fixed.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Round said: “I hope the swift charges provide some reassurance to the public that our investigation is moving at pace.

“I understand the emotional distress that has been caused in the local community by the damage to the cenotaph and our team of detectives will continue working tirelessly to hold those responsible to account.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact GMP by calling 101 quoting incident 1294 of 07/11/23. Anonymous reports can be made via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Rochdale memorial was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, who also designed the cenotaph on Whitehall, which is the site of the National Service of Remembrance every November.