Earthshot Prize winner describes experience as ‘life-changing’

One of the winners of the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize has described the experience as “life-changing”, after becoming emotional on stage in Singapore.

Meaghan Brosnan and Emily Owen, from WildAid Marine Program, were one of five winners at the awards on Tuesday – which recognises solutions to “repair” the planet.

They became emotional when WildAid Marine Program was announced as a winner of the Earthshot Prize to Revive Our Oceans, and had to pause during their speech on stage.

Global non-profit organisation WildAid scales marine enforcement to end illegal fishing and strengthen ocean conservation.

The Prince of Wales is greeted by Hannah Jones, chief executive of the Earthshot Prize, as he arrives for the awards ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

After the ceremony Ms Brosnan said: “I mean, I never believed that it would be us because our fellow finalists are so incredible and then there was just that overwhelming feeling.”

Asked if she would describe the Earthshot Prize experience as “life-changing” she replied: “Absolutely.”

Justin Hung, chief executive and co-founder of GRST, which won the Clean Our Air prize, said he was “super excited” to be a winner but the £1 million prize “comes with a responsibility”.

He added: “We all have to collectively use this £1 million to make the world better and safer.”

GRST has developed a new way to build and recycle lithium-ion batteries, which offers a pathway to make the electric cars of the future even cleaner.