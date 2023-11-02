Covid experts to receive honours at Buckingham Palace

Medical professionals who carried out important work during the Covid pandemic are among those receiving honours at Buckingham Palace.

Professor Carolyn Chew-Graham, who began researching the phenomenon of long Covid in 2020, and Charlotte Kume-Holland, who was appointed head of strategy for the Government’s vaccine deployment in January 2021 will be honoured.

Prof Chew-Graham began her research after becoming aware of patients presenting with symptoms early in the pandemic, in her work as a practising GP.

She has also co-designed a training module for other GPs on helping patients with long Covid. She will be made an OBE, while Ms Kume-Holland will be made an MBE.

The Government’s response during the pandemic is under scrutiny as the Covid Inquiry examines political decision-making during the pandemic, including the timing and effectiveness of lockdowns and other social-distancing restrictions.

It is taking witness evidence in London until Christmas, before moving to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Social activist and broadcaster Laura Marks will be made a CBE.

She founded Mitzvah Day International, an annual day of faith-based social action that takes place in November each year, and will receive the honour for her services to inter-faith relations, holocaust and genocide education and commemoration and to women’s empowerment.

Inua Ellams, a cross disciplinary artist, an internationally touring performer, a poet, playwright, screenwriter, graphic artist and designer, will be made an MBE for services for the arts.

Chief Constable of North Wales Police Amanda Blakeman will also be among those honoured at the Palace.

Ms Blakeman, who joined the police in 1992 and throughout her career has held various posts, will be awarded the King’s Police Medal.

Ms Blakeman, who holds a Bachelor’s in science with Honours in Crime and Criminology, was appointed Chief Constable for North Wales in October 2022.