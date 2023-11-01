Sir Bobby Charlton died five days after a fall at care home, inquest hears

Manchester United and England football star Sir Bobby Charlton died five days after a fall at his care home, an inquest has heard.

The hearing into the death of the 86-year-old member of the World Cup 1966 squad was opened at Chester Coroner’s Court in Warrington on Wednesday.

According to a record of the hearing, Sir Bobby was admitted to Macclesfield Hospital following the fall during which he suffered rib fractures.

After he was assessed by medics at The Willows care home, he was taken to hospital where he was put on “end-of-life care”.

The causes of death were given as “traumatic haemopneumothrax, a fall and Alzheimer’s dementia”.

Sir Bobby Charlton with his wife Norma (Danny Lawson/PA)

The document states: “Retired Manchester United legendary footballer Sir Bobby Charlton was admitted to Macclesfield Hospital at the age of 86 following a fall at his care home on 16 October 2023.

“He sustained rib fractures as he stood up and fell against a window sill due to being unsteady on his feet.

“He had resided at The Willows since July 2023 initially for respite and last two months of life.

“He continued to mobilise as usual following the fall until it was noted that he had swelling to his back.

“He was examined by the home’s GP and transported to hospital where he was placed on end-of-life care and sadly passed away on 21 October 2023 at 03:50 hours.”

Exhausted England players Sir Bobby Charlton, Nobby Stiles, Bobby Moore and Ray Wilson after the 1966 World Cup final (PA)

Manchester United have confirmed that a memorial service celebrating Sir Bobby’s life will take place at Manchester Cathedral at 2pm on Monday November 13.

The procession to the service will pass by Old Trafford, where he is immortalised alongside Denis Law and George Best in the United Trinity statue.

United said in a statement: “The service will pay tribute to Sir Bobby’s incredible life as a husband, father, grandfather and, of course, as one of the finest footballers this country has ever produced.

“The procession to the cathedral will pass by Old Trafford for a moment of reflection and provide an opportunity for fans to say a final farewell to a true Manchester United legend.

“Further details on the memorial service and the procession will be communicated in due course.

“The family will then hold a private funeral ceremony for Sir Bobby and have requested privacy around the arrangements for this.”

Bundles of flowers, scarves, shirts and messages have been left at the United Trinity statue since his death.

The club say memorabilia has “been carefully relocated to the Old Trafford museum and will join the tributes left by fans following the passing of Sir Matt Busby in 1994”.

The flowers will be composted and used in the gardens at United’s Carrington training ground, with the plastic from the tributes removed and recycled.