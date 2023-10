Sarwar lays out plan to transform Scotland into ‘manufacturing powerhouse’

Anas Sarwar

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is expected to outline his party’s plans to transform Scotland into a “manufacturing powerhouse” in Fife on Tuesday.

Mr Sarwar will visit the Harland and Wolff fabrication yard in Methil and warned that Scotland’s manufacturing industry is being “hollowed out” under the Scottish and UK Governments.

The party’s industrial strategy will “back Scottish manufacturing” and use procurement and investment to ensure that more is bought, made and sold in Scotland.

It also plans to put the industrial strategy council on a statutory footing.

Harland & Wolff acquired the shipyard in Methil earlier this year from failed manufacturing firm BiFab.

But shortly afterwards, about 60 workers were made redundant.

Mr Sarwar said: “Scotland’s manufacturing industry is iconic, but it is being hollowed out under the SNP and the Tories.

“Labour will unleash Scotland’s full potential as a manufacturing powerhouse, creating jobs and delivering economic growth.

“We will have a real industrial strategy that gets our economy back on its feet and ensures that we buy, make and sell more here in Scotland.

“Our green prosperity plan will make us a world-leader in green technologies and ensure that jobs throughout the supply chain are created here in Scotland.