Hundreds attend central London rally calling on Hamas to release hostages

UK News

Israel-Hamas conflict
Israel-Hamas conflict

Hundreds of people attended a rally in central London on Sunday calling for the safe return of hostages by Hamas.

The “solidarity rally” in Trafalgar Square was organised by a number of groups, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Many in the crowd chanted “bring them home” and held signs that said “release the hostages”.

While others carried Israeli flags, and placards showing the faces of those taken hostage.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Many in the crowd chanted ‘bring them home’ and held signs that said ‘release the hostages’ (Lucy North/PA)

Communities Secretary Michael Gove told the rally that “Britain stands with Israel”.

“There are no words to describe the suffering of families who have seen their relatives butchered in front of them and relatives who who live in hope that those who were living peacefully in their homes just two weeks ago and are now in a Hamas dungeon should be freed,” he said.

“No words can sum up the evil of those responsible for these acts.

“But words matter and promises matter and world made a promise 75 years ago, never again.

“And what did we see a fortnight ago? The biggest most horrific slaughter of Jewish people since the Holocaust, carried out by terrorists, an act of evil unparalleled evil and barbarism. We must stand together against it. We must stand for life. We must bring the hostages home.

“There is a difference between now and 1945 and that difference is the Jewish people have a home, they have a nation. That nation was born in hope to uphold humanities greatest virtues.”

He added: “The IDF are there to protect civilians. Hamas exist to slaughter civilians.”

