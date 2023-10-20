Tamworth’s new Labour MP calls for general election after by-election victory

Sarah Edwards giving her victory speech in Tamworth on Friday morning (Jacob King/PA)

The new Labour MP for Tamworth has called on Rishi Sunak to “do the decent thing and call a general election” following her victory.

Sarah Edwards overturned a Conservative majority of more than 19,600 to secure the first Labour victory in the Staffordshire constituency since 2005.

She replaces the disgraced former MP Chris Pincher, who stood down after being found to have drunkenly groped two men last year.

Her Conservative opponent, Andrew Cooper, was ushered out of a side door of Rawlett School in Tamworth seconds after his defeat was confirmed, with Tory staff blocking the exit as he did so.

In her speech after her victory was confirmed, Ms Edwards said: “The people of Tamworth have voted for Labour’s positive vision and a fresh start.

The Tory candidate, Andrew Cooper, left, was ushered out of the school hall where the results were declared seconds after his defeat was confirmed (Jacob King/PA)

“They’ve sent a clear message to Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives that they have had enough of this failed Government, which has crashed the economy and destroyed our public services.

“The people of Tamworth have made it clear, it’s time for change.”

Labour’s victory in Tamworth represented a 23.9% vote swing, the party’s third swing this year that was higher than 20%, after Rutherglen and Selby.

The result also marks the second-highest-ever swing to Labour.

Addressing the 11,719 constituents who voted for her, she said: “I know a lot of you have voted Labour for the first time, and I will not let you down.”

“Only Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has the vision and ideas to make life better for everybody in our country.

“Change is the question at the next general election, and the answer is Labour.

“Keir Starmer and Labour offer a decade of national renewal, after 13 years of national decline.

“I will be a visible and approachable Member of Parliament, who delivers on our town’s priorities.