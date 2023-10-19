Polls close in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire by-elections

Mid Bedfordshire by-election

Polls have closed in two by-elections which could give an indication of the scale of the challenge facing the main political parties ahead of a national contest expected next year.

The Tories are defending what should be safe seats in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth, but allies of Rishi Sunak have admitted the party faces “difficult headwinds” because of the circumstances of the contests.

Former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries quit – eventually – as Mid Bedfordshire’s MP in anger at being denied a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Labour candidate Sarah Edwards arrives with her dog Poykee to cast her vote (Jacob King/PA)

In Tamworth, Chris Pincher quit after being found to have drunkenly groped two men in an “egregious case of sexual misconduct” at London’s exclusive Carlton Club last year – an incident which helped trigger Mr Johnson’s exit from No 10 because of his handling of the situation.

Although riding high in the national opinion polls, Labour said it would be a “moon shot” to win either seat.

The Tories have held Mid Bedfordshire since 1931 and Ms Dorries held on to it in 2019 by 24,664 votes over second-placed Labour.

Mr Sunak’s party is defending a 19,600 majority in Tamworth.

Conservative candidate Andrew Cooper voting in the Tamworth contest (Jacob King/PA)

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said the by-elections had come about after “difficult local circumstances”.

She said “mid-term by-elections are extremely tough for incumbent governments”.

A Labour spokesman said that neither of the “super safe Tory seats” were on Sir Keir Starmer’s general election target list.

The spokesman said: “If we were to win Tamworth and had that swing at a general election, it would mean that the Tories will be down to fewer than 60 seats at the next general election.

“So a little bit of perspective is required here. Tamworth is a seat where the Tories got 66% of the vote at the last election. Mid Bedfordshire is a similarly safe Tory constituency.”

Labour candidate Alistair Strathern with his partner Megan Corton-Scott (Joe Giddens/PA)

In Mid Bedfordshire, a three-way fight has seen the Liberal Democrats taking on Labour and the Tories, potentially making it easier for the Conservative candidate Festus Akinbusoye.

Labour’s Alistair Strathern and the Lib Dems’ Emma Holland-Lindsay have both received high-profile backing from their party leaders in a contest which they have had plenty of time to prepare for – Ms Dorries said she would quit in June but it took until late August for her to formally resign.

This man @FestAKINBUSOYE is amazing! ✅ protect the precious Green Belt✅ strong track record of being tough on crime ✅ local dad who lives in Shefford. Fingers crossed ? for him tonight in Mid Bedfordshire! #VoteConservative pic.twitter.com/eX49qtEftp — Greg Hands (@GregHands) October 19, 2023

In Tamworth, Labour’s Sarah Edwards will hope to defeat Tory Andrew Cooper.

On Wednesday, Mr Cooper said he was “sorry if I’ve offended somebody” after an apparent suggestion that out-of-work parents who cannot afford to feed their children should “f*** off”.

Mr Sunak was asked during Prime Minister’s Questions about a photo of a flowchart shared by Andrew Cooper on Facebook.

The diagram suggested that those who are out of work but pay for “TV Sky/BT/etc”, or “have a phone contract + £30” should “f*** off” rather than seek help.