Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rolls-Royce to axe up to 2,500 jobs across business

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Tufan Erginbilgic, who was appointed as chief executive in January, said the shake-up will make the firm ‘more streamlined’.

Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce is to cut up to 2,500 jobs globally as part of an overhaul under its new boss.

Tufan Erginbilgic, who was appointed as chief executive in January, said the shake-up will make the Derby-based engineering giant “a more streamlined and efficient” business.

The aerospace engineering specialist which currently employs 42,000 people, said it also plans to remove “duplication” and deliver cost efficiencies through the latest stage in its transformation plan.

Mr Erginbilgic, chief executive of Rolls-Royce, said: “We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future.

“Our business is full of committed, talented people and I believe these changes will enable them to build greater capability in areas that are key to our long-term success.

“This is another step on our multi-year transformation journey to build a high performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News