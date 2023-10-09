Notification Settings

Mick Lynch calls on Labour Party to tackle outsourcing contracts

UK NewsPublished:

The general secretary of the RMT has said companies are ‘degrading’ workers by using outsourcing contracts and called on Labour to tackle them.

Mick Lynch

Companies exploiting workers through outsourcing contracts are among the visitors to the Labour Party’s annual conference, a union leader has claimed.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), called on an incoming Labour government to tackle outsourcing, which he said “degraded” workers.

He told a fringe meeting at the Liverpool conference that workers employed on contracts which had been outsourced to private firms were on the lowest wages in the country.

They included black workers and migrants working in jobs such as cleaners, he said.

“They are being exploited by people who are in this conference this week.

“They have to be called out.”

