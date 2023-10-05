Notification Settings

Teenager charged with murder following stabbing in south London

UK NewsPublished:

The 17-year-old will appear in court on Friday following the death of Luke Blackmore in Sutton.

Police tape
Police tape

A teenager has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said a 17-year-old boy was charged on Thursday over the killing of Luke Blackmore and will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mr Blackmore, 42, from Morden, was found suffering from stab wounds outside an address in Typhoon Way, Sutton, on Monday night and died of his injuries after being treated at the scene.

Luke Blackmore death
Luke Blackmore (Metropolitan Police/PA)

His family continues to be supported by specialist officers.

A 44-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information, video or images which could help their investigation to call 101 or post @MetCC on X using reference CAD 7417/02Oct.

To remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

