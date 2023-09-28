Notification Settings

Blue star Lee Ryan handed suspended sentence for abusing cabin crew

UK News

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about the looks of a flight attendant.

Lee Ryan
Lee Ryan

Blue star Lee Ryan has been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence at Isleworth Crown Court for racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards a cabin crew member.

The singer, 40, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a whole bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft, for which he was handed a four-month jail term, suspended, to run concurrently.

Lee Ryan
Ryan drank a whole bottle of port before a flight, the court heard (Belinda Jiao/PA)

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about flight attendant Leah Gordon’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie” before grabbing her wrists.

As he sentenced the singer, Judge Nicholas Wood said that while the incident only lasted 10 or 15 minutes, “it seemed like a lifetime for everybody on that plane”.

He ordered the singer to pay £2,500 compensation to Ms Gordon, £750 to Jade Smith, another member of the cabin crew, and £510 in costs.

