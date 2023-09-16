What the papers say – September 16

British newspapers

The push to ban XL bully dogs leads the news agenda on Saturday’s front page, alongside the stories on the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars and the need to curb unhealthy living.

The Sun, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report on the ban on XL bully dogs after a 52-year-old father was killed by two dogs in a street.

The i followed suit, saying the dogs will be banned but there will be no “mass cull” with owners to be given a grace period with the dogs to be taken off the street in 2025.

The Times leads with a story on the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ready to phase out diesel and petrol cars despite pressure from fellow Conservative MPs.

The Guardian runs with a story on a mass campaign being needed to “curb unhealthy living”.

The Daily Telegraph reveals executives working for Rupert Murdoch persuaded Mr Sunak to stay in politics after he had penned a resignation letter due to partygate revelations in 2022.

Conservative politicians say a Labour government could bring “beyond insane” 20mph driving limits, according to the Daily Mail.

Saturday’s front for the FT Weekend relays a warning from Sir Tony Blair to Sir Keir Starmer, saying the Labour leader will inherit a country that is in a “mess” if Labour win next year’s election.

