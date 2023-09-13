Judge dismisses bankruptcy petition lodged against Lawrence Dallaglio

Former England rugby union star Lawrence Dallaglio.

A judge has dismissed a bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against former England rugby union star Lawrence Dallaglio.

Judge Sebastian Prentis considered Dallaglio’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday.

An HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) official told him that a “voluntary agreement” had been reached.

Lawrence Dallaglio, left, and Kyran Bracken celebrate after England’s World Cup win in 2003 (David Davies/PA)

The judge had, in May, given Dallaglio time to pay after being told that he owed about £700,000 in tax.

He said on Wednesday that the petition was dismissed and told the hearing: “I am pleased that that ends this saga.”

Dallaglio, 51, part of the England side that won the World Cup in 2003, was not at the hearing.