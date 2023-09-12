Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

How much more could rail travel cost next year?

UK NewsPublished:

Figures are based on an increase of 8%.

Train ticket machines
Train ticket machines

Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across England.

Figures are based on an increase of 8%.

The table compares the cost of season tickets using any valid route bought before and after the rise.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

– Annual season tickets:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 8% RISE – INCREASE

Woking to London – £3,880 – £4,190 – £310

Gloucester to Birmingham – £4,908 – £393

Brighton to London – £5,616 – £6,065 – £449

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,284 – £2,467 – £183

York to Leeds – £2,764 – £2,985 – £221

– Flexi seasons for travel two days per week over a year:

Liverpool’s Lime Street Station (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool’s Lime Street Station (Peter Byrne/PA)

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – AFTER 8% RISE – INCREASE

Welwyn Garden City to London – £1,851.60 – £1,999.70 – £148.10

Liverpool to Manchester – £1,890 – £2,041.20 – £151.20

Cambridge to London – £4,208.40 – £4,545.10 – £336.70

Ipswich to Peterborough – £4,510.80 – £4,871.70 – £360.90

Bath Spa to Bristol Temple Meads – £960 – £1,036.80 – £76.80

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News