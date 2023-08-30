Lucy Letby inquiry will be upgraded to statutory, Health Secretary confirms

Lucy Letby

The inquiry into serial killer Lucy Letby’s crimes will become statutory, the Health Secretary Steve Barclay has announced.

The move to a statutory footing grants the inquiry legal powers to compel witnesses, including both former and current staff of the Countess of Chester Hospital Trust, to provide evidence.

The decision comes shortly after Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole-life term for murdering seven babies and trying to murder six more.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said that his thoughts remain with the families as he made his announcement (PA)

Mr Barclay said: “The crimes committed by Lucy Letby are truly harrowing, and my thoughts remain with the families of her victims.

“Following her conviction, we announced an inquiry and said the nature of this inquiry would be shaped by the families.

“Having now discussed this with the families, we will launch a full statutory inquiry giving it the legal powers to compel witnesses to give evidence.

“This statutory public inquiry will aim to give the families the answers they need and ensure lessons are learned.”

The upcoming inquiry aims to examine the broader context of events at the Trust, including the handling of concerns and governance, alongside scrutinising the measures undertaken by both regulators and the wider NHS.

The specific scope of the inquiry’s investigation will be outlined in the forthcoming publication of its terms of reference.

The Government said it will look to appoint a judge to chair the inquiry and the Health and Social Care Secretary is working with colleagues across Government to identify a suitable candidate as soon as possible.

Lawyers representing families of some of the babies attacked by Letby have welcomed the announcement, insisting that “without these powers, the inquiry would have been ineffectual”.

Richard Scorer, head of abuse law and public inquiries at law firm Slater and Gordon, said: “We welcome the Government’s announcement that the Lucy Letby inquiry will be upgraded to a statutory inquiry.

“It is essential that the chair has the powers to compel witnesses to give evidence under oath, and to force disclosure of documents. Without these powers, the inquiry would have been ineffectual and our clients would have been deprived of the answers they need and deserve.