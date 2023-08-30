Former BBC director-general Sir Mark Thompson named new chief executive at CNN

Former BBC director-general Mark Thompson

Sir Mark Thompson has spoken of his dedication to building a “successful future for CNN” after being appointed the newest leader of the US media giant.

The media executive served as director-general of the BBC from 2004 until 2012, before leaving to work as chief executive at the New York Times for eight years until 2020.

He was knighted for services to media in the King’s Birthday Honours in June 2023.

On Wednesday, CNN’s parent company Warner Bros Discovery announced that Sir Mark will be the new chair and chief executive of CNN Worldwide, during a “time of huge disruption and transformation”.

He will replace Chris Licht, who stepped down effective immediately in June after assuming the role in May 2022.

Sir Mark, who will take up the position from October 9, said: “I couldn’t be more excited about the chance to join CNN after years of watching it and competing against it with a mixture of admiration and envy.

“The world needs accurate, trustworthy news now more than ever and we’ve never had more ways of meeting that need at home and abroad.

“Where others see disruption, I see opportunity.

“I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get down to work with my new colleagues to build a successful future for CNN.”

Warner Bros Discovery said Sir Mark would act as editor-in-chief of CNN, responsible for all content across its “global portfolio of networks, channels and programming”, as well as the company’s 4,000 employees worldwide.

David Zaslav, chief executive officer at Warner Bros Discovery, said: “There isn’t a more experienced, respected or capable executive in the news business today than Mark, and we are thrilled to have him join our team and lead CNN Worldwide into the future.

“Mark is a true innovator who has transformed for the digital age two of the world’s most respected news organisations.

“His strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership and sheer passion for news make him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this pivotal time.”

As the BBC director-general, Sir Mark led the development of the BBC iPlayer, expanded web and smartphone services, and presided over one of the world’s biggest newsrooms during the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2012 Olympic Games in London.