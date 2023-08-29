Cleverly says China must show ‘responsibility’ on world stage ahead of visit

James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit China on Wednesday as part of efforts to ease tensions between the West and Beijing.

He will hold talks with China’s foreign affairs minister Wang Yi and vice president Han Zheng.

The UK believes that engagement with Xi Jinping’s administration is essential given its important economic and political influence around the world.

Mr Cleverly has promised he will raise concerns over human rights and the treatment of Hong Kong during his trip.

China vice president Han Zheng, centre, arriving for a reception at Buckingham Palace in May hosted by the King for overseas guests attending his coronation (Jacob King/PA)

And he will argue that with China’s global significance comes a responsibility on international security – helping to end Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, calming tensions in the South China Sea and ceasing malign activity in cyberspace.

Mr Cleverly said: “It is important we manage our relationship with China across a range of issues.

“No significant global problem – from climate change to pandemic prevention, from economic instability to nuclear proliferation – can be solved without China.

“China’s size, history and global significance means they cannot be ignored, but that comes with a responsibility on the global stage.

“That responsibility means China fulfilling its international commitments and obligations.”

Mr Cleverly follows in the footsteps of US counterpart Antony Blinken, who visited Beijing in June, and his trip will be the first by a UK foreign secretary since 2018.