Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

China to drop Covid-19 testing requirement for incoming travellers

UK NewsPublished:

China only ended its ‘zero-Covid’ policy in December after years of tight restrictions.

A traveller walks through the international flight arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport
A traveller walks through the international flight arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport

China will no longer require a negative Covid-19 test result from incoming travellers starting on Wednesday.

It is a milestone towards ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing on Monday.

China only ended its “zero-Covid” policy in December after years of tight restrictions that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.

As part of those measures, incoming travellers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels.

The curbs slowed the world’s second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News