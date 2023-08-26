John Lewis and Waitrose announce price reduction for period underwear

John Lewis store front

John Lewis and Waitrose have announced a 20% reduction in the price of their period underwear.

The department store is the latest retailer to join the industry’s Say Pants to the Tax campaign, which aims to absorb the VAT charge for customers in an effort to make period products more affordable.

It will be lowering the price on more than 30 different kinds of period underwear at its stores from next week.

John Lewis said it was “the right thing to do” and would provide “a much-needed boost for customers looking for ways to save on essential sanitary products”.

Nicki Baggott, sanitary products buyer for Waitrose, said: “It’s a no-brainer that period underwear should be classed as a period product.

“It’s the right thing to do and will help our customers save money on everyday essentials.”

The Say Pants to the Tax campaign was launched by Marks & Spencer (M&S) and period underwear brand WUKA earlier this month.

Both supermarket giant Tesco and M&S have already announced they will be reducing the prices of their period underwear ranges.