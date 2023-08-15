BBC refuses to comment on Stephen Nolan allegations

BBC annual report

The BBC has refused to comment on allegations made about star Northern Ireland presenter Stephen Nolan

A number of claims were made about Nolan in The Irish News on Tuesday, including that he had sent a sexually explicit image of a public figure to another member of staff.

Nolan is the fifth-highest paid talent with the BBC, earning between £400,000–£404,999.

He appeared on his BBC Radio Ulster programme as usual this morning, with no mention of the allegations.

The Irish News also said that a former member of staff had made a claim of bullying and harassment against Nolan which was not upheld, and that messages between team members on programmes associated with the star presenter included abusive remarks about politicians.

In a statement, BBC Northern Ireland’s director Adam Smyth said: “There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace-related complaint.

“We take these obligations seriously – and in the interests of everyone involved.

“It is for these reasons that we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case, who/what it may have involved or its outcome.”

BBC News NI said Nolan refused to comment on the matter when asked through the organisation’s press office.

A DUP MP said the reporting had highlighted “significant multi-layered issues” that deserve a full response from the BBC.