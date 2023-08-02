Notification Settings

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in woodland

UK NewsPublished:

Police said the woman died at the scene after being found in Ladywood, Birmingham, on Tuesday evening.

Forensic officers at the scene in Ladywood

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found seriously injured in woodland.

The woman was found off Freeth Street in Ladywood, Birmingham, at about 8.45pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, she died at the scene.

Forensic officers at the scene on Freeth Street (Jacob King/PA)

The detained man, aged 30, remains in custody.

The police said that officers will remain at the scene as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact the force quoting incident 4534 of August 1.

