Pair charged after allegedly tampering with parcels on Royal Mail train

Royal Mail train

Two teenagers have been charged after allegedly tampering with parcels on a Royal Mail train.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called out at 1.42am on Tuesday following reports two men had gained access to a Royal Mail train at Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway.

The men were said to have damaged signalling equipment in the process.

Police said nothing is thought to have been stolen but a number of parcels appear to have been “interfered” with.

British Transport Police are investigation the incident (Alamy/PA)

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers attended and a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were located in a carriage and arrested.

“At this stage it’s not believed anything was stolen but a number of parcels in the carriage had been interfered with.

“Both young men have been charged with malicious mischief, theft and threatening and abusive behaviour.”