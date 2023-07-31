UK Government must make next move to resolve Stormont impasse – DUP

Gavin Robinson

The onus is on the UK Government to create the conditions to allow for the restoration of power-sharing government in Northern Ireland, the DUP deputy leader has said.

Gavin Robinson also pressed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to deliver on “commitments made” during a visit by the premier to Northern Ireland.

The region has been without functioning government for more than a year amid unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The Windsor Framework struck by London and Brussels earlier this year sought to reduce the red tape on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK while maintaining the dual market access.

However, the DUP has insisted the new accord does not go far enough to address its concerns around sovereignty and the application of EU law in Northern Ireland, and the party is maintaining its blockade of Stormont until it receives further assurances from the UK Government.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and MLA Emma Little-Pengelly speaking to the media at Stormont Castle (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Last week, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he expected to receive a “definitive response” from the UK Government over issues of concern he has raised about the Windsor Framework “in the near future”.

He said this would determine whether his party could support a return of the powersharing institutions at Stormont.

Speaking to DUP members and supporters in South Belfast this week, Mr Robinson emphasised “the ball rests at the foot of the UK Government” in terms of the restoration of Stormont.

“The Prime Minister visited Northern Ireland and made commitments which have never been made a reality. It’s time for delivery,” he said.

“The ball rests at the Government’s foot. A growing pile of broken promises by successive prime ministers is part of the problem as trust has been eroded.

“This is also about respect and fairness. Unionists are being asked to accept infrastructure between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom which nationalists would never have tolerated North-South.

“Indeed, we had too much respect for our nationalist neighbours to even ask them to accept such arrangements. It’s notable that the Sinn Fein leadership had no such respect for unionists.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Northern Ireland in February (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Robinson added: “We need stable and sustainable devolved government. Northern Ireland is a divided society.

“We must get the foundations right. Progress is only made in Northern Ireland based on consensus. Unionists and nationalists agreeing a way forward.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon called for all the Northern Ireland parties to get back around the Stormont Executive table to tackle issues facing the health service.

She was speaking after it emerged that almost of 20% of GP training places in Northern Ireland are not being filled.

“At a time when GP services are badly needed with surgeries under significant pressure due to staff shortages, it is very concerning to learn that almost a fifth of GP training places have yet to be filled,” she said.

Linda Dillon said the Tories have ‘decimated’ health services (Liam McBurney/PA)

“While the numbers and needs of patients are growing we are losing GPs through retirement, stress and changing work patterns.

“Over 13 years of savage and cruel Tory cuts have decimated public services and has left health services at breaking point.