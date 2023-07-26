Actor Kevin Spacey ‘humbled’ as jury clears him in sex assault trial

Kevin Spacey

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has said he was “humbled” by the jury’s decision to clear him of nine sex offences.

The Hollywood star cut a tearful figure in the dock at Southwark Crown Court on his birthday on Wednesday as the jury delivered the not guilty verdicts.

Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting four men over the period between 2001 and 2013 – accusations he described as “madness” and a “stab in the back”.

Speaking on the court steps after the verdict, the 64-year-old said: “I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision.

“I am humbled by the outcome today.”

Kevin Spacey speaks to reporters outside Southwark Crown Court (Lucy North/PA)

A number of jurors were seen speaking to Spacey’s manager outside the court building a short while after the actor was cleared before going back inside.

Spacey wept as the verdicts were announced, with the usher handing him a tissue to wipe away the tears rolling down his cheeks.

The defendant placed his hand on his chest, looked at the jury panel and mouthed “thank you” twice before they left the room.

After the trial, judge Mr Justice Wall said he was free to leave the dock, and after jurors had left the room, the star embraced his legal team and wiped tears from his eyes.

Spacey surrounded by media outside Southwark Crown Court (Yui Mok/PA)

Jurors rejected the prosecution’s claims that Spacey had “aggressively” grabbed three men by the crotch and had performed a sex act on another man while he was asleep in his flat.

Under questioning from Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, the complainants all denied either seeking financial gain, attempting to further their career or giving false accounts to the jury.

During the trial, one complainant alleged the actor “aggressively” grabbed his crotch while he drove him to a lavish showbiz party hosted by Sir Elton John in the early 2000s.

Jurors were told Spacey allegedly grabbed another man’s crotch “like a cobra” after meeting him at a West End theatre in the mid-2000s following an alleged “barrage of vile comments”.

Kevin Spacey mouthed ‘thank you’ to jurors after he was cleared of all charges (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The defendant was also accused of having had a “panicked” look on his face after a third man rejected an alleged sexual grab at an expensive property he was staying at in the Cotswolds in the early 2010s.

An aspiring actor told the court of an alleged incident in the late 2000s where “things went further” – claiming he woke up to find Spacey performing a sex act on him.

A number of famous names were mentioned during the trial, with Rocket Man singer Sir Elton John even being called as a defence witness.

Spacey also spoke of having gifted a ping pong table to Dame Judi Dench after they worked on a film together, and told jurors about staying in Harry Potter star Richard Harris’s son’s flat in the 1980s.