Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Susan Hall named as Conservative Party’s London mayoral candidate

UK NewsPublished:

Ms Hall said she will do ‘whatever it takes to win’ the contest against Sadiq Khan.

Councillor Susan Hall
Councillor Susan Hall

Susan Hall has been selected as the Conservative Party’s 2024 London mayoral candidate to face Sadiq Khan.

The London Assembly member promised to scrap plans to expand the Ulez (ultra-low emission zone) on her first day if elected.

She defeated opponent Mozammel Hossain with 57% of the vote from London Tory members.

Ms Hall said Mr Khan, who she will face in the election on May 4 next year, has made no significant achievements during his time as mayor and has no “interest in loving others”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Aaron Chown/PA)

“He (Sadiq Khan) goes on trips while young people get stabbed on our streets,” she said.

“He’s more interested in selling his book than he is helping Londoners with the cost of living.

“When things go wrong, he hires an army of spin doctors to convince you it’s actually not his fault.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

She added that in the next 10 months she will expose Mr Khan for “who he truly is”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News