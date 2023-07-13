Former verger jailed for historic sexual assaults on teenage boys

Clive McCleester

A former cathedral verger has been jailed for sexually assaulting two teenage boys between the 1960s and 1980s.

Clive McCleester, 77, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to 10 counts of sexual abuse, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The first victim reported being assaulted between 1969 and 1970 when McCleester was a child welfare supervisor at a boarding school in Hampshire.

A second victim said he was sexually abused by McCleester when he was a chorister at Southwark Cathedral in the 1980s.

At the time McCleester, who abused the victim at his flat, had been the head verger at the cathedral, the CPS said.

The victims came forward in 2019 and 2020 respectively. McCleester pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual abuse of two young boys between 1968 and 1987 on June 26.

Momata Matin, senior crown prosecutor from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit in London South said: “McCleester flagrantly abused his position of authority and trust within the communities he served to commit vile offences against young boys, leaving lifelong trauma.

“The abuse has clearly had a profound impact on the victims. I would like to highlight the bravery of the victims and thank them, the witnesses, and the prosecution team, for helping bring McCleester to justice.

“The first victim sadly passed away after giving police his evidence, so was unable to hear the guilty verdict. I hope his family can have a sense of peace knowing that justice has been finally served.