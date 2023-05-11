TransPennine Express services brought under Government control

A TransPennine Express train

Train services run by TransPennine Express (TPE) will be brought under Government control due to “continuous cancellations”, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said.

The Cabinet minister has decided not to extend or renew TPE’s contract, bringing services in to the Department for Transport’s Operator of Last Resort from May 28.

TPE passengers have suffered from widespread delays and cancellations over the past year.

The FirstGroup-owned operator, which covers an area across northern England and into Scotland, has been badly affected by drivers who are members of the Aslef union no longer volunteering to work paid overtime shifts.